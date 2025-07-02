Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $134.25, with a volume of 157085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,355,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

