Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

