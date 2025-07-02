Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 2136973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.