Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $5,752,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,661,697.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.