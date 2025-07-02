Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veracyte by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 2.07. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

