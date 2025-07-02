VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in VICI Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 498,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

