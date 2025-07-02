Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

