Victrix Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

