Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Vimeo worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,263 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $7,275,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 983,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 513,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price target on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

