Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.92 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 79.05 ($1.09), with a volume of 80432500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.78 ($1.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 251,374 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £193,557.98 ($265,985.96). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 356,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £256,320 ($352,233.06). 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

