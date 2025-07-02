WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 270.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 4.4% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WaFd by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

