Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $104,533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $63,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $456.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

