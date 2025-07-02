Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

