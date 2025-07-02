Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,306,000 after purchasing an additional 208,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,235,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,815,000 after purchasing an additional 422,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after purchasing an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

