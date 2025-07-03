A Brooke Seawell Sells 51,740 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

