Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to “Sell” at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.47 on Wednesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.