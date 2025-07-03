AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,495,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after acquiring an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $36,933,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.