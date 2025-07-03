Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.