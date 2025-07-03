Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%

CFG opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

