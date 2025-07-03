Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 80,300 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Pan American Silver worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.