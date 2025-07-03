Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 94,979 Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,979 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of Ingram Micro worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $68,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $37,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,683,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Ingram Micro Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE INGM opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

