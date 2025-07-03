Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

