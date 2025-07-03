Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 16,139 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Copart by 53.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

