Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 550 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

