Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $110.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.