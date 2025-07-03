Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

