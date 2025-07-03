Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Service Corporation International worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,498,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

