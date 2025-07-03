Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 46,509 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 507,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:TDF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Templeton Dragon Fund Announces Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

