Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

