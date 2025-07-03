Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,250,000 after buying an additional 926,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $104.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

