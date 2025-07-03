Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,321 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.