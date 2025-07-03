Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 68.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

