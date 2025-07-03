Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

