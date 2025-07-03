Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.0%

WTW opened at $304.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -608.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $255.19 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

