Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.79 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 87,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $177.05 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

