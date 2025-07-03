Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 889,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.7%

MFC stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

