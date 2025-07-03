Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,330 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 106,914.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

BGR opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

