Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 33.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 1.6%

FOX opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

