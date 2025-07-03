Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.88 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

