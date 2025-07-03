Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.68% of GeneDx worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $7,938,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 22,194.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $26,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,522.30. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,860. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Stock Down 0.6%

WGS stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.