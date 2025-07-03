Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $964,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,034,210. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,820. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.34 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

