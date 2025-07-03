Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.64 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $298.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.56. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

