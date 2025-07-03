Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 8.84% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

