Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.90 Million Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,954,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BBD opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

