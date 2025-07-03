Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.24 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,039 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.