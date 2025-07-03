Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

