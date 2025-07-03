Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6%

FNV stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.