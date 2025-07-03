Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,840 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,127,000 after buying an additional 1,904,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

