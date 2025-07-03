Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 181,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.