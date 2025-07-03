Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 93,090 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.91% of Custom Truck One Source worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

